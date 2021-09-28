Travis County election: Monday’s the last day to register to vote Nov. 2

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Monday is the final day to register to vote for the November 2 election in Texas.

Your best bet is to fill out your registration online. But if you plan to mail yours in, it must be mailed in or delivered to a county tax office. Officials say they can’t accept voter registrations for the Nov. 2 election if they’re postmarked later than Oct. 4.

If your registration is postmarked after Oct. 4, you’ll still be registered to vote — but you won’t be eligible to cast a ballot on Nov. 2.

There are eight Texas Constitutional amendments changes on the November ballot, as well as several Travis County propositions.

Who’s eligible to vote

The list below is from VoteTexas.gov.

You’re a United States citizen

You’re a resident of the county where you submit the application

You’re at least 17 years and 10 months old, and you are 18 years of age on

Election Day

Election Day You’re not a convicted felon (you may be eligible to vote if you have completed your sentence, probation, and parole) and

You have not been declared by a court exercising probate jurisdiction to be either totally mentally incapacitated or partially mentally incapacitated without the right to vote.

How do you register to vote?

To register to vote in Texas, those eligible must complete a voter registration application at least 30 days before an upcoming election date. Again, the deadline is Oct. 4.

Complete an application using the Secretary of State online voter registration application. Once filled out people should print out the application, sign and mail to the county election office

People can also request a printed application

Contact or visit your local voter registrar to complete the voter registration process

You can also check if you’re already registered online.

What’s on the ballot for Nov. 2?

Texas Constitutional changes

There are eight constitutional amendments Texans will decide on ranging from taxes, bonds, religious freedom and more.

Proposition 1 — Would authorize the professional sports team charitable foundations of organizations sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association or the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association to conduct charitable raffles at rodeo venues



— Would authorize the professional sports team charitable foundations of organizations sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association or the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association to conduct charitable raffles at rodeo venues Proposition 2 — Would authorize a county to finance the development or redevelopment of transportation or infrastructure in “unproductive, underdeveloped, or blighted areas in the county”



— Would authorize a county to finance the development or redevelopment of transportation or infrastructure in “unproductive, underdeveloped, or blighted areas in the county” Proposition 3 — Would stop Texas or a political subdivision of the state from prohibiting or limiting religious services of religious organizations



— Would stop Texas or a political subdivision of the state from prohibiting or limiting religious services of religious organizations Proposition 4 — Would change the eligibility requirements for a Texas Supreme Court justice, Court of Criminal Appeals judges, Court of Appeals justices, and district judges



— Would change the eligibility requirements for a Texas Supreme Court justice, Court of Criminal Appeals judges, Court of Appeals justices, and district judges Proposition 5 — Would give additional powers to the State Commission on Judicial Conduct with respect to candidates for judicial office



— Would give additional powers to the State Commission on Judicial Conduct with respect to candidates for judicial office Proposition 6 — Would establish a right for residents of certain facilities to designate an essential caregiver for in-person visitation



— Would establish a right for residents of certain facilities to designate an essential caregiver for in-person visitation Proposition 7 — Would allow the surviving spouse of a person who is disabled to receive a limitation on the school district ad valorem taxes on the spouse’s residence homestead if the spouse is 55 years of age or older at the time of the person’s death



— Would allow the surviving spouse of a person who is disabled to receive a limitation on the school district ad valorem taxes on the spouse’s residence homestead if the spouse is 55 years of age or older at the time of the person’s death Proposition 8 — Would authorize the state legislature to provide for an exemption from ad valorem taxation of all or part of the market value of the residence homestead of the surviving spouse of a member of the armed services of the United States who’s killed or fatally injured in the line of duty

The Importance of local elections

In Travis County, Bruce Elfant, the county’s Tax Assessor-Collector and Voter Registrar, said during the last election 97% of eligible voters registered to vote — the highest percentage the county has experienced. But with the upcoming election, he’s worried the majority of those registered won’t make it to the polls.

“Sadly, in constitutional amendment elections 15% to 20% turnout, which means 80% to 85% are delegating their voice to the majority of 15% or 20% and a very small percentage of registered voters are making decisions for the rest of us,” he said. “And that’s not healthy in a democracy.”

Elfant said off-year elections have more impact on residents’ daily lives than presidential, senate or gubernatorial elections because they impact local levels of government.

Last week, several organizations hosted various voter registration drivers around the Austin area. Groups included the League of Women Voters and MOVE Texas.

MOVE Texas hosted voter registration events at three locations in Austin, including at Austin Community College’s Highland Campus.