Travis County officials plan for mobile morgue as precaution during pandemic

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Travis County is in the process of obtaining a refrigerated truck as a mobile morgue in a precautionary measure with the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic in the area, a Travis County spokesperson confirmed to KXAN.

The spokesperson said the truck is not necessary right now, but Travis County is doing the planning just to be prepared.

Further details weren’t available on Monday. Neither a location or a timeline have been finalized, according to the spokesperson.

According to KXAN’s latest numbers, there are 10,991 active cases of COVID-19 in Central Texas. Travis County reported 657 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday with 3,411 cases considered active in the area.

459 patients are currently requiring hospitalization in the five-county Metropolitan Statistical Area of Bastrop, Caldwell, Hays, Travis, & Williamson Counties.