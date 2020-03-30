Travis County: No employees positive for COVID-19, new inmates being quarantined

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — On Monday, the Travis County Sheriff’s Office gave several updates related to COVID-19 in regard to its jail and prison facilities.

According to TCSO, 27 employees — including corrections officers, deputies and civilians — have been tested. Twelve of the tests were negative and the rest are pending.

No employees have tested positive, TCSO reiterates.

All of the pending employees are under doctor supervision, TCSO says, and they will not come into work until they’re cleared by their doctor.

TCSO says that no employee, police officer or arrestee is permitted to walk through the jail’s secure perimeter if their temperature is 99.6 or higher.

“We ask screening questions according to CDC guidelines,” TCSO told KXAN.

Additionally, TCSO says that as of this week, all new inmates are being quarantined for up to 14 days out of an abundance of caution.

“We sought permission to implement this quarantine from Texas Commission on Jail Standards. They approved and commended us on the proactive approach,” TCSO says.

Inmates are also provided soap in their cells and day rooms, according to TCSO, as it’s the preferred method of cleaning/protection by medical professionals. Hand sanitizer, meanwhile, is available in common areas and hallways.