Travis County moves forward with COVID-19 booster incentive program

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Travis County commissioners approved an extension of the county’s current vaccine incentive program and an additional incentive for employees to get a COVID-19 booster shot.

The booster incentive program, which was passed unanimously, will reward employees with eight additional hours of paid time off for getting an extra dose of protection against COVID-19. The deadline to apply for the additional time is July 31, 2022. Leaders said it could take a few weeks to get the application process up and running.

Meanwhile, the extension for the vaccine incentive program already in place will give employees the option to use any personal paid leave they have leftover. It will also extend the deadline for new and current employees to submit vaccination status through March 31, 2022, which will help the county get a better idea of which pockets of their workforce are vaccinated and not, leaders said.

According to Robyn Wright, financial systems director for the county, roughly 3,300 regular county employees have submitted COVID-19 vaccine records to Travis County leadership to this point — that represents roughly 65% of employees. Roughly 90% of those people were vaccinated prior to the vaccine incentive program rollout, she reported.

Wright also noted of the Travis County employees that did not submit vaccine records, many of them were temporary employees. County leaders encouraged people to apply, even if they don’t anticipate needing the additional time off, so that the county can better track its workforce’s vaccination rates.

“One of the key takeaways from this program was we were pleased to see that the majority of our staff had been vaccinated,” Shannon Weidauer, the Travis County human resource director, said. “We didn’t know that prior.”