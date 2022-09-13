Vials of empty monkeypox vaccines sit at a table at Seattle Central College in Seattle, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. (Daniel Kim/The Seattle Times via AP)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In an update to Travis County Commissioners Court, Austin Public Health officials reported there are 154 monkeypox cases recorded within the county, as of Monday. APH reports 106 probable cases and 48 confirmed cases, out of 370 suspected cases that have been looked into.

Statewide, there were 1,929 reported cases of monkeypox in Texas, as of Friday. Of those, 1,848 cases were reported in men, and 51 cases in women. The median age of reported patients was reported at 33 years old.

As part of APH’s monkeypox case investigations, staff have identified nearly 1,000 close contacts and are monitoring just over 200 people.

APH said more than 3,000 vials of the JYNNEOS monkeypox vaccine have been transferred to providers, out of a total of 5,618 vials received. Approximately 2,500 JYNNEOS vaccines have been administered by APH staff as part of its outbreak efforts.

With limited vaccine supplies available, APH identified eligible individuals as:

Person who’s had close contact with someone diagnosed with monkeypox within the past 14 days Close contact includes skin-to-skin contact, sexual contact or kissing



Person exposed to monkeypox within the last 14 days by: Having multiple sexual partners in recent weeks Attending an event where sexual contact occurred with or or more partners

Males or transgender women with anonymous sexual partners within the past 21 days

Person taking pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) to prevent HIV

Person identified with sexually transmitted infection, including HIV, gonorrhea, chlamydia or syphilis in the past 12 months

Healthcare worker or response team member with high-risk exposure to monkeypox

Person handling monkeypox specimen as part of a clinical or research lab work

Symptoms of monkeypox include a fever, headache, muscle or body aches, chills, exhaustion and a pimple or blister-like rash. Monkeypox rashes can appear on a person’s face or inside their mouth as well as on their bodies, including on their hands, feet, chest, genitals or anus. Monkeypox cases typically last between two to four weeks, per APH.