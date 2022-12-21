TRAVIS COUNTY (KXAN) — After operating drive-through and mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics for almost two years, the Travis County COVID-19 Vaccine Collaborative will close its clinics at the end of the month.

The Collaborative’s efforts to distribute vaccines to the most affected zip codes started in 2021 when the Circuit of the Americas transformed into a mass drive-through clinic.

The efforts then evolved into weekend drive-through clinics and mobile clinics at places like schools, churches, grocery stores, and community centers.

Since February 2021, Ascension Seton – in partnership with the Collaborative – has distributed over 430,000 doses of COVID vaccines, according to a press release from Travis County.

After the clinics close on Dec. 31, Travis County residents can get COVID vaccines at physicians’ offices, pharmacies, Austin Public Health clinics, and other health care facilities. They can also find vaccine providers on Vaccines.gov (Vacunas.gov in Spanish).

“I’m incredibly proud of all the work that went into delivering hundreds of thousands of doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Travis County neighborhoods that had higher rates of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths,” said Travis County Judge Andy Brown. “Vaccines have been a life-saving tool in this pandemic, and thanks to all of our community partners, we were able to increase Travis County’s vaccination rates especially among the most vulnerable.”