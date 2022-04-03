TRAVIS COUNTY (KXAN) — An analysis from realtor.com released last week reported Travis County tops Texas as the county with the highest median home price. The report, based on February 2022 real estate figures, reported a median home value listing at $637,000 — up more than $200,000 compared to February 2018 figures.

The five-year real estate analysis weighed out the median listings for Texas’ 10 most populated counties: Harris, Dallas, Tarrant, Bexar, Travis, Collin, Denton, Hidalgo, El Paso and Fort Bend. Despite not leading as the most populated county, Travis County’s increasingly expensive real estate landscape is a continuous trend as conversations surface on affordability concerns.

While Travis County topped the list for median home listings, Collin County emerged in the lead for year-over-year median home listing increases. Median list prices increased in Collin County by more than 29% between February 2021 and February 2022; Travis County followed second, with an 18% year-over-year increase.

Collin County: 29.2% increase

Travis County: 18.0% increase

El Paso County: 15.7% increase

Hidalgo County: 15.3% increase

Denton County: 15.0% increase

Tarrant County: 14.1% increase

Fort Bend County: 12.6% increase

Bexar County: 8.5% increase

Harris County: 2.5% increase

Dallas County: 0.3% increase

Nationally, a March 2022 housing review analysis by realtor.com ranked the Austin-Round Rock metropolitan area fourth in the country for its year-over-year median listing price change. Realtor.com reported the Austin-Round Rock metro’s median listing price at $600,000, a marked 30% year-over-year price hike.

The Top 3 metros for year-over-year median listing price increases were the Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach metro at 37%; Las-Vegas-Henderson-Paradise metro at 35.2%; and Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater metro at 32%.