AUSTIN (KXAN) — Travis County emergency responders are meeting Friday morning to talk to the public about wildland fire dangers and how residents can prepare.

The Travis County Emergency Services Districts will hold a press conference at 10 a.m. to talk about fire dangers and preparations.

Travis County Fire Chiefs will provide insights, statistics and firsthand experiences to emphasize the importance of preparedness and vigilance in safeguarding communities against the impact of wildland fires, according to a release.

The conference aims to raise awareness about the risks posed by wildland fires and provide valuable insights into how individuals, communities and organizations can effectively prepare and prevent these devastating incidents, the release said.

Just this week, there have been two wildfires in Central Texas that have burned hundreds of acres.

A fire started Wednesday afternoon in Williamson County between Georgetown and Jarrell. As of Thursday night, it was 300 acres and 50% contained.

In Hays County, a fire started Tuesday after a homeowner was cutting something with a saw and sparks caught the grass on fire. As of Thursday, it was 100% contained and had burned a little over 40 acres.