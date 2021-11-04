Travis County leaders, school officials to announce rollout plan for child COVID-19 vaccines

FILE – This October 2021, photo provided by Pfizer shows kid-size doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in Puurs, Belgium. (Pfizer via AP, File)

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Travis County leaders, area school districts and health experts are set to announce plans for pediatric COVID-19 vaccine rollout Thursday.

This comes after U.S. health officials gave final approval this week to kid-size doses of the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 to 11.

The county says it quickly implemented its distribution plan to reach underserved communities and areas that have been impacted the most by COVID-19, once the approval was given.

Austin ISD says it plans to host clinics in different areas around the city to ensure the vaccine is allocated equally. School leaders also say they will especially focus on testing and vaccination efforts in the 78748, 78753 and 78758 zip codes, which have high COVID-19 rates.

Leaders who will gather for the Thursday announcement include Travis County Judge Andy Brown, Austin ISD Board Chair Geronimo Rodriguez, Commissioners Margaret Gomez and Jeff Travillion and Travis County Constable for Precinct 4 George Morales.

The press conference is expected to begin around 4 p.m. at Newton Collins Elementary located on Apogee Boulevard. It will be streamed online at KXAN.com and on the KXAN Facebook page.