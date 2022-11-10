TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Travis County commissioners on Tuesday approved $3.1 million to help low-income families get better access to healthy, fresh food.

The money will be spread out across seven local organizations that will use the funds to enhance their food delivery services, expand pantry locations and/or fund food distribution programs.

The contract awards are made possible through the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds the county got from the federal government through the American Rescue Plan Act.

Here’s a breakdown of the organizations set to receive money: