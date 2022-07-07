AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was found guilty for two counts of sexual assault of a child on Tuesday, the Travis County District Attorney’s Office said.

Arthur Davis, 44, was arrested back in March 2020 in connection with the incident, which took place in August 2019, according to the DA’s office.

Davis’ trial began with jury selection on June 27. Testimonies began on June 29, and jury deliberations started on July 1. The jury then convicted Davis on July 5.

“Our office takes acts of violence seriously and is committed to holding people who commit violent crimes accountable,” said Travis County District Attorney José Garza in a press release. “We hope this outcome brings closure and peace to the victims’ families.”