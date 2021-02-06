Travis County Judges warn residents not to fall for fake jury duty calls

KXAN (AUSTIN) — Travis County authorities are issuing a warning after people claiming to be with the Travis County Sheriff’s Office are threatening to have residents arrested for not showing up for jury duty.

A county release says those posing as officials use accurate names and ranks of officers and Criminal District Court Judges, and say a warrant has been issued for their arrest because they didn’t allegedly show up for jury duty. The caller then proceeds to ask for personal information, such as their social security number and to pay a fine.

District Judge Karen Sage, of the 299th District Court, said these calls are concerning considering the COVID-19 pandemic has prevented courts from having trial.

“I have not nor would I issue such a warrant for juror service while operating under these COVID-19 restrictions,” Judge Sage said.

The FBI and other law enforcement agencies are also sounding the alarm about the false calls.

Travis County Judges are reminding residents of the following information: