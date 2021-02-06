Travis County Judges warn residents not to fall for fake jury duty calls

KXAN (AUSTIN) — Travis County authorities are issuing a warning after people claiming to be with the Travis County Sheriff’s Office are threatening to have residents arrested for not showing up for jury duty.
A county release says those posing as officials use accurate names and ranks of officers and Criminal District Court Judges, and say a warrant has been issued for their arrest because they didn’t allegedly show up for jury duty. The caller then proceeds to ask for personal information, such as their social security number and to pay a fine.
District Judge Karen Sage, of the 299th District Court, said these calls are concerning considering the COVID-19 pandemic has prevented courts from having trial.
“I have not nor would I issue such a warrant for juror service while operating under these COVID-19 restrictions,” Judge Sage said.
The FBI and other law enforcement agencies are also sounding the alarm about the false calls.
Travis County Judges are reminding residents of the following information:
- The Sheriff’s Office will never call residents regarding jury duty or ask for payment via wire transfer or gift cards.
- The caller ID will be a local number or a TCSO number. The fake calls are originating from other states and countries, and the numbers are spoofed.
- Jury duty information will be sent in writing through the mail.
- While citizens could face legal consequences for failing to respond to a valid jury duty summons, legitimate court officers would never leave threatening messages to demand personal information and money.
- If you receive a suspicious phone call from someone demanding payment, contact TCSO at (512) 854-9770 to make sure the call is valid.