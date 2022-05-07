AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Travis County judge that regularly oversees driving while intoxicated cases was arrested Saturday morning by Austin police officers after allegedly committing the crime he so often rules on.

Judge John Lipscombe, 65, was booked into the Travis County jail Saturday just before 9 a.m. and bonded out at 11:10 a.m. He was charged with DWI, Travis County told KXAN.

Lipscombe has been the judge of County Court at Law No. 3 since he was voted into the position in January of 2011, according to Travis County’s website. In that position, Lipscombe oversees class A and B misdemeanors, drunk driving cases included.

On Lipscombe’s Tuesday docket, more than two dozen defendants face charges of driving while intoxicated, according to public records.