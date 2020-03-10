Travis County Judge resigning? County leaders set to discuss possible ‘vacancy’

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Travis County Commissioners Court is slated to discuss the possible resignation and replacement of Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt, as she considers running in a special election for Senate District 14.

The last item on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting states they will, “Consider and take appropriate action on a possible vacancy of the Commissioners Court, including but not limited to accepting resignation of County Judge…”

In February, State Senator Kirk Watson (D-Austin) announced he would resign from his role representing the Austin area.

On social media shortly after, Eckhardt expressed interest in filling his shoes, or rather, to “switch out Senator Watson’s shoes for the first pair of heels to walk in that position.” A woman has never held the District 14 Texas Senate seat.

In order to run, Eckhardt would have to resign from her position at the county.

Tuesday’s agenda also lays out the possible appointment of former Travis County Judge Sam Biscoe, or someone else not specified, as interim County Judge.

Biscoe served the county as judge for 16 years, retiring at the end of 2014.

The discussion may be taken into Executive Session, meaning the details would not be public.

KXAN will be at Tuesday’s meeting and will update this article when more details become available.