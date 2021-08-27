Travis County judge grants temporary injunction against Gov. Abbott’s ban on school mask mandates

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A Travis County district court granted a temporary injunction Friday afternoon against Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order banning mask mandates in public schools.

The injunction was granted by District Judge Catherine Mauzy. The court called Abbott’s order “unlawful” and found he didn’t have the authority stop schools from issuing mask requirements, according to court documents.

The lawsuit was brought by 19 Texas schools districts, including Austin, Houston, Dallas and Fort Worth ISDs, as well as parents from Eanes, Manor and Pflugerville ISDs. The case also includes Austin Community College.

The state immediately filed a notice of appeal, which pauses the injunction, for now. In the next step, the case will go before the Third Court of Appeals.

On Thursday, the Texas Supreme Court temporarily blocked San Antonio’s mask mandate for public schools.