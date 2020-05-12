Travis County jail no longer taking in Hays inmates due to COVID-19 concerns

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Due to COVID-19 concerns, the Travis County jail is no longer housing Hays County inmates that previously eased overcrowding at the Hays County Jail.

Travis County began taking inmates from Hays County in October 2019 to help with the overcrowding until Hays County’s new jail was completed. The new Hays County was set to open this May.

Under the agreement, Hays County was paying Travis County $2,000 a day to hold up to 50 of its inmates at a time.

A letter sent from Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez to the Travis County Commissioners Court on May 4 stated that she let Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra and Hays County Sheriff Gary Cutler know on April 14 that it was no longer feasible to house inmates from other counties as Travis County tries to keep COVID-19 out of its jail.

According to Hernandez, Hays County picked up its inmates on April 24 and the contract was terminated on April 30.

On Tuesday, county commissioners formally approved terminating the contract.