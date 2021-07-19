Travis County jail inmate found unresponsive in cell, dies at hospital

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An inmate at the Travis County jail was found unresponsive by a corrections officer in his cell on July 11, according to the Travis County Sheriff’s Office.

Alexander McFarland, 31, from Austin was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead, TCSO says.

TCSO says life saving measures were immediately started by TCSO staff and ATCEMS took over when they arrived at the jail. An autopsy was conducted on July 18, and the final report is pending.

As is customary with an in-custody death, an investigation by TCSO’s Internal Affairs Unit, Criminal Investigations Division, the Texas Rangers and the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office is underway, TCSO says.

