Travis County issues mandatory face mask order for all businesses

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — On Thursday, Travis County Judge Sam Biscoe signed a declaration ordering all businesses to create plans to address health and safety related to COVID-19 — this includes requiring all customers and employees to wear face masks.

The order goes into effect at 11:59 p.m. Thursday, June 18 and will continue through 11:59 p.m. Aug. 15, unless extended or modified.

According to the declaration, failure to implement a policy by June 23 could result in a fine of up to $1,000.

The announcement comes the same day that nearby Hays County announced its own mandatory mask order and the day after the City of Austin issued its order to require face masks inside businesses.