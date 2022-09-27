TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — After lifting Travis County’s previous burn ban Aug. 25, commissioners decided Tuesday to reissue an immediate burn ban to combat a “drastic drying period” washing over the county.

Travis County Fire Marshal Tony Callaway said humidity levels have plummeted this week, paying the way for the drier climate typically found during Central Texas’ fall months.

With the lower humidity levels this week, combined with increased wind speeds, Callaway said the county has already seen some small grass fires creep up.

“We want to do everything we can to ensure that we limit the number of fires and that we get that education out to our public,” Callaway added.

Callaway’s recommendation, approved by commissioners, enacted a new burn ban, which is scheduled to expire on Oct. 26. The ban goes into effect immediately due to current conditions.

That expiration date could be revisited prior to Oct. 26, Callaway said.