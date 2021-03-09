Travis County issues burn ban effective immediately for unincorporated areas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Travis County issued a burn ban for unincorporated areas effective immediately due to dry conditions following last month’s winter storm — causing an increased risk of potential fire.

The ban will expire on Wednesday, April 7, unless the public is otherwise notified.

“The historic winter storm we experienced last month led to a significant amount of vegetation dying or being freeze-burned. The dry vegetation, combined with high winds and low humidity levels, can be a recipe for disaster,” said Travis County Chief Fire Marshal Tony Callaway. “With gusty winds in the forecast in coming days, small fires can easily spread. Therefore, it’s necessary to issue a new burn ban.”

Travis County says the outdoor burn ban does not affect prescribed burns conducted under the supervision of a prescription burn manager. It also does not affect outdoor welding, cutting or grinding operations and outdoor hot works operations conducted in accordance with the fire marshal’s guidelines.

If you have questions, you can contact the Fire Marshal’s Office at (512) 854-4621.