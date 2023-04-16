TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Travis County Sheriff’s Office said it was investigating a homicide reported in the northeastern part of the county early Sunday morning.

Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call just after midnight Sunday morning. The call originated in the 19400 block of Wearyall Hill Lane, located in Pflugerville.

Once arrived, deputies found the body of a woman in her 40s who had suffered from a gunshot wound, per a TCSO release. Deputies also found a man in his 40s in critical condition after having sustained a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital, per the release.

The investigation is ongoing, with TCSO officials noting “evidence indicates this was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.”