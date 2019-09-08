Travis County inmate dies at hospital after being found unresponsive in cell

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Travis County inmate died at a local hospital after being found unresponsive in his cell on Aug. 31.

A release from the Travis County Sheriff’s office said 28-year-old Tyler Grist died at Dell Seton Medical Center on Friday.

He was immediately taken to the clinic and Austin-Travis County EMS took him to the hospital after he was found unresponsive, but breathing in his cell. He stayed in the Intensive Care Unit for several days up until his death on Sept. 6.

Grist had been arrested and charged with arson after an incident on July 13 and was later charged with assault causing bodily injury for assaulting an inmate on July 25.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office Internal Affairs Unit, the Texas Rangers and the Medical Examiner’s Office are all investigating. An autopsy was conducted on Sunday and the final report is pending toxicology results.

Grist had pre-trial hearings coming up on Sept. 13 for both of his charges.