Travis County inmate dies after being treated at the hospital

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A Travis County inmate died at the county jail Tuesday morning after he was treated at the hospital less than a day earlier.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office said at 5:45 a.m. Tuesday Christopher Delarosa, 32, was found unresponsive in his cell. Staff began to give medical aid to Delarosa until Austin-Travis County EMS got there and took over.

Delarosa could not be revived. He was pronounced dead at 6:54 a.m., TCSO said.

The sheriff’s office said Delarosa was previously brought to jail Monday morning. He was charged with assault causing bodily injury.

The medical team at the jail decided Delarosa should be taken to the hospital. He was released from the hospital later on Monday afternoon and taken back to jail, the sheriff’s office said.

TCSO’s Internal Affairs Unit, Criminal Investigations Division, the Texas Rangers and the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office are conducting an investigation.

An autopsy was done Wednesday, and results are pending, TCSO said.