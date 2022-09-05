TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — An inmate held at the Travis County Jail died after paramedics took him to an Austin hospital, the Travis County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) announced Monday.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, Victor Gonzalez, 37, told medical staff members that he began “experiencing medical symptoms” on the morning of Sept. 3. About 20 minutes later, TCSO said workers began performing CPR on him after he became unresponsive.

Paramedics from Austin-Travis County EMS continued those reviving efforts once they arrived and took him to a local hospital, the sheriff’s office said. However, Gonzalez died later that day.

An autopsy and the final report about Gonalez’s death are pending. An investigation is also now underway by the TCSO Internal Affairs Unit, the Criminal Investigations Division, the Texas Rangers and the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office, as is the practice for any inmate death.

TCSO shared Gonzalez was booked into the Travis County Jail on Sept. 1 after the Texas Department of Criminal Justice transferred him there. He faced a charge of Prohibited Substance in a Correctional Facility and had his bond set at $20,000, according to TCSO.