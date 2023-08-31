TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Travis County announced its jury pay rate would increase, beginning Friday.

Compensation will increase from the current $6 to $20 on the first day of jury services, as well as from $40 to $58 “on subsequent days except for the City of Austin jury trials,” per a Travis County release.

The increase is spurred by the passage of House Bill 3474, a bill sponsored by State Rep. Jeff Leach (R-Plano) that passed back in the spring during the Texas Legislature’s 88th regular session.

“Travis County officials are thrilled about this increase in jury pay,” Travis County District Clerk Velva L. Price said in the release. “We hope the pay increase will improve participation and racial and socioeconomic diversity of Travis County jury pools. Combined with online registration and free rides on the public transit system, Travis County is working to make jury service easier and limit the impact to personal and work lives of jurors.”

Per the release, the Travis County District Clerk’s Office aids more than 26 courts and serves as the records custodian for all district court documents created within the Travis County District Courts. The TCDC also oversees jury summons for Travis County and City of Austin residents, the release added.