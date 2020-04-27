Travis County homicide suspect found dead Monday, sheriff’s office says

TRAVIS COUNTY (KXAN) — A suspect in a Travis County Sheriff’s Office homicide investigation was found dead Monday.

Hays County deputies found Dan Carnahan, 59, Monday morning, TCSO said.

The sheriff’s office believes he was connected with the April 16 death of Janice Hughes, 70, of Manchaca after authorities discovered an ongoing property dispute between the two people.

As detailed in several sheriff’s office incident reports and witness accounts during the death investigation, Carnahan and Hughes had previously feuded over a property line, TCSO said.

Witnesses said Carnahan allegedly harassed Hughes in “various ways,” and when Hughes was found outside her home at 9:53 a.m. April 16, Carnahan was the 911 caller that reported the death, TCSO said.

Nothing about the scene of the death initially suggested it was homicide since there were “no noticeable signs of trauma,” TCSO said. Following an autopsy a week later, the medical examiner found a small entry wound in Hughes’ chest and a pellet in her lung.

Detectives got a search warrant for Carnahan’s home and found pellets similar to the one found in Hughes’ body, and then issued an arrest warrant for him Saturday.

TCSO said they received a tip that Carnahan asked friends to give him gas money and a gun, and the tipster said Carnahan claimed the incident was an accident and that “he could not go to jail.”

The tipster refused to give Carnhan a weapon, TCSO said.

The case is still open and won’t close “until all evidence has been fully processed and every possible lead has been thoroughly explored,” TCSO said.