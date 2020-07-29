Travis County has first ‘probable human case’ of West Nile Virus for 2020

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Public Health identified the first ‘probable human case’ of West Nile Virus in Travis County for 2020.

APH announced Wednesday the virus was found in an adult who lives in the northern part of the county.

Although this is the county’s first probable case, the Texas Department of State Health Services confirmed the state’s first human case of 2020 in Tarrant County.

Mosquitoes found carrying the virus were found in both Williamson and Travis Counties earlier this month.

APH said officials found pools of virus-carrying mosquitoes in Travis County in the 78756 and 78751 zip codes.

For Williamson County, mosquitoes tested positive for West Nile near Southwest Williamson County Regional Park.

What is West Nile Virus?

West Nile Virus is the most common mosquito-borne illness in the country, APH said. Humans can get the disease from the bite of an infected mosquito.

Most people who get West Nile will not have any symptoms, but an estimated 20% of people will develop a fever with mild, flu-like symptoms. This can include a headache and body aches, and occasionally a skin rash or swollen lymph glands, APH said.

Those over 50 are at a higher risk for developing symptoms.

Mosquito populations in Texas are most active from May to November, according to APH. This is when samples of mosquitoes are tested for these types of diseases. Additionally, mosquito species most likely to spread West Nile are most active between dusk and dawn.

How to avoid getting bitten

APH recommends wearing pants and long sleeves when outdoors. You can also wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and use mosquito repellent.

APH also recommends using repellent with DEET and reading label instructions before use.

Finally, APH says to drain any standing water in your yard or neighborhood. Items like old tires, flower pots and clogged rain gutters can be breeding sites for mosquitoes.