LIVE: Travis County gives update at 12 p.m. on water, food efforts amid crisis

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Travis County Commissioners will hold an emergency meeting at noon on Friday to get an update on the ongoing winter weather ciris.

County Judge Andy Brown called the meeting, saying county leaders need to take immediate action to avoid the “widespread and imminent threat of injury, loss of life, and widespread property damage.”

Most of Travis County remains without water after a domino effect of events stemming from the multiple winter storms that hit our area.

First the power went out for days, including at one of the city’s water treatment plants. That coupled with bursting pipes — both private pipes in people’s homes and public water main breaks — put an incredible demand on our water system.

Austin Water and the City of Austin then called for a citywide boil water notice late Wednesday.

Judge Brown has been focused on getting more water to our area. He tweeted about that Friday morning, saying water should arrive Friday with more in the next few days. A lot of it is coming from other states.