Travis County gets more than $500K to help sift through potentially botched Austin Police DNA cases

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Travis County received more than $500,000 in grant funding to help the district attorney’s office, and its partners, investigate cases potentially impacted by the malpractices at the Austin Police DNA lab before it was closed.

The contract with the Department of Justice will allow staff to expand testing capacity for the DNA review process and will provide two more staff members within the District Attorney’s office to do the work.

Those staff members will largely dig through cases to see if convictions based on DNA were lawful or not. The grant is for three years.

In 2016, an audit found that APD lab technicians were using flawed science when calculating the odds of DNA results, possibly botching thousands of cases. Techs were also using expired materials during testing and there was at least one case where the evidence was contaminated.

For the last several years, attorneys, investigators, paralegals and clerks have been combing through hundreds of closed juvenile and adult criminal cases.

They’re searching for errors the Austin Police Department and Department of Public Safety may have made in the evidence collection process to ensure everyone received due process. Some of the cases go as far back as 2000.

Since the lab’s closure, APD has outsourced DNA testing and some other forensic needs to the Texas Department of Public Safety and private labs.

“Given what happened to the DNA lab, I think there is a need to rebuild trust among the community,” Commissioner Jeff Travillion said Tuesday. He noted this was a step in the right direction to rebuilding that trust.