TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A Manor Early College High School student is turning his Eagle Scout project into a thank you to local firefighters.

Fernando Escobedo is a member of Boy Scout Troop 4277. He has been meeting with the employees at the Travis County Emergency Services Department since May of 2021 to see how his project could benefit fire crews.

“They do a lot, they’re everywhere, they’re always working 24/7,” Escobedo said. “I came over and I was asking them what could give them more comfort and they gave me the idea that they wanted more chairs.”

That’s why Fernando was out at the station Saturday building custom chairs and a picnic table for the crew at Station 1201 at 405 W. Parsons. He and other volunteers from the Boy Scout troop completed the project in the early afternoon.

“It just really really touched us that he would think of us and make that a part of the project that he wanted for his service award for his Eagle Scout ranking,” said Captain Von Beals, public information officer at ESD County 12.