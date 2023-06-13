TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Amid Travis County’s ongoing population boom, voters could decide this fall on nearly $500 million worth of transportation and park improvements — including work on substandard roads.

One of the roads earmarked on Travis County’s recommended bond package proposal is FM 812, a 21-mile rural road that spans Travis and Bastrop counties. Less than two years ago, a KXAN investigation found FM 812 joined I-35, U.S. Hwy. 183, U.S. Hwy. 290 and SH 71 as the top five Austin roads for fatal crashes.

As of October 2021, there had been nine fatal crashes and 10 deaths on FM 812 in the year to date.

Travis County created a citizens bond advisory committee to evaluate the need for a potential November bond package. On Tuesday, committee member John Langmore presented the recommendation at Travis County Commissioners Court, highlighting the need for substantial improvements to several county arterial roads and substandard corridors.

“When you have growth on roads that weren’t designed for a lot of people using those roads, it starts to create safety issues first and foremost,” he said.

While the road is listed for possible inclusion on a November bond, committee members instead are encouraging county officials to allocate $5 million to FM 812 improvements in the county’s fiscal year 2023-24 budget, in an effort to expedite state work on the roadway.

The Texas Department of Transportation has identified possible improvements to FM 812, including:

Expanding it from a two-lane, undivided roadway to a four-lane, divided roadway

Relocating a 1.5-mile section of FM 812, between U.S. Hwy. 183 and FM 973, so it ties into the William Cannon Drive intersection at U.S. Hwy. 183 in an effort to eliminate the current FM 812 S-curve

Add a new shared-use path and sidewalks

Construct open ditches, cross culverts and storm sewer systems

Upgrade four bridges along FM 812 and one bridge along FM 973

At issue: The project is currently not funded through TxDOT dollars. Instead, county staff said county dollars allocated to the project could entice TxDOT to elevate it on its priority list without the county needing to issue debt on the project through general obligation bonds.

If the county doesn’t allocate $5 million in funding to FM 812 improvements in the FY24 budget, the project could end up on a finalized bond package.

County commissioners are expected to make a decision on whether to call for a November election — as well as finalize included projects in both the transportation and parks propositions — in mid-August.

If both propositions go to voters and pass, committee members estimate it would be an additional $55 on an average home price’s property tax bill and an extra $45 on a median home price’s property tax bill.