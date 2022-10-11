TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Several places will remain open late Tuesday so that Travis County residents can go in person to register to vote since it’s the last day to do so before the November election.

The Travis County Tax Office, which is responsible for voter registration efforts in the Austin area, has an interactive map available online that shows the addresses and hours of operation for in-person voter registration locations.

The voter registration locations operating regular business hours (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.) on Tuesday include:

Main Tax Office, 2433 Ridgepoint Drive.

Travis County Tax Office – Southwest, 8656 W. Highway 71.

Travis County Tax Office – Southeast, 4011 McKinney Falls Parkway.

Travis County Tax Office – Northwest, 8110 N. FM 620 Road.

Pflugerville Tax Office, 15822 Foothill Farms Loop.

If someone cannot find a free moment to visit during those hours, a few locations run by Travis County will stay open even later into the evening Tuesday to help people register to vote. Here are their operating hours followed by the addresses:

8 a.m. to 12 a.m. – Travis County Clerk’s Office, 5501 Airport Blvd.

– Travis County Clerk’s Office, 5501 Airport Blvd. 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. – Wheatsville Co-op, 3101 Guadalupe Street.

– Wheatsville Co-op, 3101 Guadalupe Street. 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. – Bowie High School, 4103 W. Slaughter Lane.

– Bowie High School, 4103 W. Slaughter Lane. 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. – Gregory Gym at University of Texas at Austin campus, 2101 Speedway.

“We want to give citizens every opportunity to get registered at your current address and be able to weigh in on these important elections,” Bruce Elfant, the Travis County voter registrar, said during a live interview Tuesday afternoon. “That’s how our democracy works. Voters decide what our country and community go in.”

Residents who’d like to vote can check the Texas Secretary of State’s website to see if they’re already registered. However, registering to vote online in Texas is not an option. You can find the voter registration application online, print it out and take it to your local election office Tuesday.

Tuesday also marks the deadline to change the address on your voter registration before the November election. You can update your address or change your name on your voter registration by clicking on this link to the Texas Secretary of State’s website.

If you live outside Travis County and need to find out where to go to register to vote Tuesday, check out this list of every county voter registration official across the state.

Eligibility to register to vote