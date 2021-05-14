Travis County Expo Center drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic open to kids as young as 12

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Travis County Expo Center will be open to kids aged 12 and older beginning Friday, Travis County officials said Thursday.

There’s no need for an appointment to get a shot at the clinic, located at 7311 Decker Ln. in east Austin. It will be open from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Friday-Sunday. The Pfizer vaccine that was recently approved for emergency use for kids aged 12 and older will be available.

“This is a huge step in our fight against COVID-19,” Travis County Judge Andy Brown said. “Being able to vaccinate some of the youngest members of our community will help us get back to normal sooner. If you’re a parent with children aged 12 to 15 years, I encourage you to get them vaccinated as soon as you are able.”

Parental consent is required for kids ages 12-17 to get vaccinated.

The clinic is a collaborative effort between Travis, Bastrop, Caldwell and Hays county leadership. It was formerly held at Circuit of the Americas race track, and those who received their first vaccine dose at COTA will get the second dose at the expo center.