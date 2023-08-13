Travis County Emergency Services District No. 2’s blocking apparatus made from an old, retired fire truck. (Travis County ESD No. 2 Photo)

Travis County, Texas (KXAN) — On Friday, Travis County Emergency Services District No. 2 announced it had received a nationally recognized accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of Allied Health Education Programs for its EMS paramedic training program.

ESD No. 2 said the accreditation was earned by meeting strict standards endorsed by leading organizations.

“The men and women of Travis County ESD No. 2 provide the highest level of care to the community and this recognition is a testament to that,” Nick Perkins, Fire Chief for Travis County ESD No. 2, said. “It is critical for a community to have reliable, efficient and affordable emergency medical services. As the Pflugerville area continues to grow, we commit to continue to raise the bar and deliver the best quality care to the residents we serve.”

The Emergency Services District also recently received the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for satisfying nationally recognized guidelines for effective budget presentation as set forth by the Government Finance Officers Association, according to a release.

ESD No. 2 said it was working toward more program recognitions, including the Texas Fire Chiefs’ Best Practices recognition program, the Central Health’s Community Health Champion program and Austin’s Best Place for Working Parents award.