Travis County ESD #1 organizes last-minute wedding for firefighter on Valentine’s Day

Staff shortages kept Driver/Operator Dylan Fischer with Travis County ESD #1 from getting to his wedding. His shift jumped into action to plan a wedding at the station for Dylan and his bride, Nina. (Courtesy: Travis County ESD #1)

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Weddings don’t always go as planned, but personnel at Travis County Emergency Services District #1 rallied to make sure their crew member had a special one on Monday.

The ESD wrote on social media coworkers of driver/operator Dylan Fischer helped organize a last-minute wedding ceremony at Station 101, after it became clear he would have to miss his original wedding plans later that day due to strained staffing.

COVID-19 has caused staffing issues for several industries, including in emergency agencies. Battalion Chief Brittney Garner said they must keep a minimum staffing of 19 personnel a day, but with “many” out with COVID-19 and a large fire the day before, she said Fischer knew it would be unlikely he would have time away that day or have an available replacement.

Fischer himself was out early Monday morning tending to the fire that sparked Sunday afternoon off Tyler Trail, just northwest of Lake Travis. Garner said it was an “intense” fire that had to be monitored overnight.

After spending about five hours out there early Monday morning, Fischer mentioned it was supposed to be his wedding day.

“My heart just hurt for him,” Garner said, adding she was motivated to make his day as special as possible. So they put a plan into action with support from Fischer’s bride, Nina.

Luckily for the crew, it was Valentine’s Day, so there was no shortage of flowers and treats at the stores to pull it all together. One of the crew members is an ordained minister, and they even had a photographer in Jonestown Police Chief Paul Taylor.

Because of low staffing, they “strategically shifted everyone around” so there’d be available units ready should a call happen during the quick-paced ceremony, which only lasted about 20 minutes.

Nonetheless, crew members made sure the couple had all the “normal” traditions, including a cake cutting and bouquet toss. “It may not be the wedding they planned, but it will certainly memorable,” Travis County ESD #1 wrote on Facebook.

The ESD said the event highlights the sacrifices first responders often have to make.

“This is the job we signed up for as first responders. Holidays aren’t holidays for us,” Garner said.