Structure fire in the 20300 block of Farm to Market Road 969 (KXAN photo)

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) – A Travis County fire department responded to a structure fire Friday morning in the 20300 block of Farm to Market Road 969.

TCESD#12 reported it was a small, single-story structure that was fully involved. Authorities said all residents were able to get out of the structure.

However, one person was taken to an area hospital for a burn to their arm.