Travis County educates residents on wildfire risks

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Travis County and the City of Austin want to make sure people are educated about the wildfire risks where they live.

A panel of experts spoke during a virtual town hall Wednesday night.

Travis County Fire Education Outreach Coordinator Will Boettner says more than 90% of wildfires that happen in this part of the country are caused by people.

“So right off the bat we have much better control over our wildfire world than say, people on the west coast or people in the western mountains,” said Boettner.

People can reach out to their local county or local fire department to learn more information about their risk and how to protect their homes.

Our First Warning Weather team says the fire risk is unusually low for this point in the summer, thanks to all the rain we’ve had.