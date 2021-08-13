Gov. Abbott’s ban on local mask mandates blocked by Travis County district judge

FILE – In this May 18, 2021 file photo, fifth graders wearing face masks are seated at proper social distancing during a music class at the Milton Elementary School in Rye, N.Y. As the nation closes out a school year marred by the pandemic, some states are now starting to release new standardized test scores that offer an early glimpse at just how far students have fallen behind — with some states reporting that the turbulent year has reversed years of progress across every academic subject. New York, Georgia and some other states pushed to cancel testing for a second year so schools could focus on classroom learning. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A group of Central Texas parents helped win a temporary restraining order against Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order that bans governmental entities and local officials from issuing mask mandates.

Travis County District Court Judge Jan Soifer granted the temporary restraining order Friday afternoon, allowing for local mask mandates to be enforced. Parents Shanetra Miles-Fowler of Manor Independent School District, Elias Ponvert of Pflugerville Independent School District and Kim Taylor of Eanes Independent School District signed on the lawsuit as intervenors, joining plaintiff La Joya Independent School District.

The parents and La Joya ISD demanded a declaratory judgment “on the grounds that Gov. Abbott has no authority under the Texas Disaster Act to prevent school districts from adopting mask mandates,” according to the lawsuit.

They are parents of children who are under 12 years old and ineligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. Their children also attend public school in two Travis County school districts (PfISD and EISD) that do not have mask mandates for students, staff or visitors at this time, although Austin-Travis County ordered masks be required in public schools earlier this week.

“We intervened in this lawsuit, because we wanted to make sure Travis County area school districts are protected by the county judge’s recent order about safety precautions and mask measures,” said attorney Mike Siegel who is representing the three parents. “[The lawsuit] kind of gets at this core issue of what is Greg Abbott’s authority under the disaster act? And essentially, can he do things under the disaster act that actually doesn’t protect Texans, but make it more dangerous for Texans, in particular children who are going to school?”

As of 5 p.m. Friday, the temporary restraining order has not been crafted by the court, so the language of the order and how it will impact local districts is not readily available. We will update this story once that information is released.

“What we’ve asked for is the [temporary restraining] order that applies to Travis County in addition to the South Texas RGV counties in addition to Harris County,” said Siegel. “So hopefully this is going to provide blanket coverage, because also there are Round Rock parents in Travis County who were also interested in being protected.”

They are all looking to challenge Abbott’s emergency order GA-38, which they say prevents the implementation of mask mandates in the Manor, Pflugerville and Eanes ISDs in Travis County. The parents say the governor’s order is ultra vires, unconstitutional and a threat to public health and safety.

KXAN has reached out to the governor’s office for a response to the order. We also reached out to Manor, Pflugerville and Eanes ISDs.

So far we have heard back from Eanes ISD, which said, “We have not received anything at this time. If we do, we will review and determine next steps.”

Manor ISD said in a statement Friday evening, “To consider the desires of our community and staff, and in conjunction with the Austin/Travis County Health Authorities, we are implementing a mask mandate in all facilities and transportation throughout Manor ISD, effective Monday, August 16, 2021.”

Manor ISD said it surveyed parents and staff on face coverings, and about 85% of them were for wearing masks.

Travis County Judge Andy Brown issued a statement on the district judge’s action, saying it reaffirms their position that Abbott’s order is overreaching and limits the power of local officials and health authorities.

“This is why I issued additional orders early on protecting our school children and our workforce. It is my hope that the Governor understands that my fight is against COVID-19 and not against him. As I noted the other day, his threats of legal action are nothing compared to the threat of children getting sick and dying,” Brown said, in part.