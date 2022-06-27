AUSTIN (KXAN) — After the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision on Friday to overturn Roe v. Wade, the Travis County District Attorney will provide an update Monday on impacts to local abortion access.

DA José Garza will host the press conference at 11 a.m. Monday in downtown Austin alongside Special Victims Unit Director Erin Martinson and Victim Services Unit Director Neva Fernandez, both of whom work under his office.

Texas’ trigger law that bans most abortions in the state takes effect 30 days after the Supreme Court issues an official judgment. A violation of the law could result in a felony.

While Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton marked Friday’s decision by closing his offices for the day and creating an agency holiday, Garza said in a statement the decision created “massive instability for women, their reproductive rights, and our community.”

Austin city leaders are also figuring out how to respond to the Supreme Court’s ruling.

In 2019, city council approved funding access to abortion. The money was distributed to third-party organizations that offer those services.

Now, it’s unclear what will happen to the fund. Critics of the city’s abortion access fund said Austin should instead invest in pregnancy support programs. Austin Mayor Steve Adler said they do both.

Adler told KXAN Friday there could be a special-called council meeting next month to discuss the abortion assistance fund and the GRACE Act or Guarding the Right to Abortion Care for Everyone.

Monday’s press conference will be streamed in this story and on Facebook.