Travis County District Attorney opens criminal investigation into ‘action or inaction’ leading to Texas’ power outages

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Travis County District Attorney has opened a criminal investigation to determine whether any state leader, regulator or entity should face charges following statewide power outages that left millions of Texans in the dark and cold for days.

“We will not forget the horror our community experienced,” District Attorney José Garza said. “We will do everything we can to hold powerful actors, whose action or inaction may have led to this suffering, accountable.”

Garza told KXAN his office’s Public Integrity and Complex Crimes Unit would be reviewing the details of the actions leading up to and during last week’s storms, but he wouldn’t give any further details about which entities or individuals were included in the investigation.

San Antonio Representative Trey Martinez Fischer said he wrote a letter to Garza this week, calling on him to investigate any criminal negligence or financial crimes that may have taken place during the storm and in the days, months or even years leading up to the power and infrastructure failures.

“It’s not enough to say, ‘we will do better next time.’ The legislature is in the business of preventing ‘next time’ from occurring,” he said. “We need to go back and find justice for the wrong that was committed last week. That is just something we are not equipped to do, but the DA is.”

The announcement of the criminal investigation comes just hours after several ERCOT board members revealed they planned to resign, according to a filing with the Public Utility Commission on Tuesday.