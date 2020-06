TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A Travis County Sheriff’s Office detective is on administrative leave following allegations of sexual assault, the office said Wednesday.

Stephen Nicholas Broderick, 40, is charged with sexual assault of a child — a first degree felony — in early June, according to an arrest affidavit.

The Texas Rangers are investigating the case. As of Wednesday, Broderick is in custody at Travis County jail with a $100,000 bond.