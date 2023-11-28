Editor’s Note: The video at the top of this story shows KXAN’s morning headlines for Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023.

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Travis County officials said Tuesday they hope to have a contract in place by spring 2024 to begin work on its two-year hospital-based violence intervention program [HVIP] pilot.

Travis County Commissioners Court passed a resolution in March directing the county’s Health & Human Services division to develop a proposal related to the creation of the pilot. That hospital-based intervention program will exist within the county’s larger community intervention system, officials added.

County officials have allocated $500,000 in American Rescue Plan Act dollars over the two-year timespan to help provide “safety planning, services, and trauma-informed care to violently injured people,” with many of those identified as boys and men of color, per Travis County documents.

“The idea is to create a warm linkage to someone so that they can then continue to receive services and ensure this is a one time and done [situation] rather than a continuing cycle of violence,” said Ana Almaguel, Travis County HHS’s public health division director.

Over the past year, county officials have met with Ascension Seton leadership and worked with Harris County and Ascension St. Agnes to learn more about their hospital-based violence intervention programs. The county has also solicited feedback from community stakeholders and members of the public, with those comments primarily centered around the need to promote programs that support victims and their families as well as intertwining HVIPs with the greater community.

Next steps include working with Ascension Seton to develop and complete a work statement and pilot program budget, as well as collaborating with leadership at Dell Seton Medical Center and Dell Children’s Medical Center on work groups to aid in project implementation. Officials are targeting a spring deadline to have a contract in place.

During Tuesday’s discussion, District Attorney José Garza said gun violence prevention efforts have improved, but work remains. He cited statistics that showed a 20% decline in county homicides from 2021 to 2022, and an additional 8% reduction in the year to date. He added the DA’s office is on track to implement its prosecutor-led gun violence prevention program by early next year, with a strong focus on those most at risk of committing acts of gun violence.

That DA program will pair at-risk residents with resources and services to “prevent recidivism and violence in the future,” Garza added.

That program is being done in development with the University of Chicago, which will evaluate the program upon its completion; once done, University of Chicago officials will develop a conclusive report for commissioners to evaluate to help determine if the program was a success.