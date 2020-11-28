Travis County deputy killed in motorcycle crash while riding home from Louisiana

MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Travis County Sheriff’s Office is mourning one of its own after a deputy was killed in a motorcycle crash late on Friday evening.

Sr. Deputy Robert ‘Drew’ Small was riding his motorcycle home from Louisiana when it collided with another vehicle in Milam County. The Texas Department of Safety is investigating the fatal crash.

Small, 48, was about to celebrate his 25-year anniversary of working for the sheriff’s office, having joined in December 1995.

He started in Dispatch and served as a corrections officer before becoming a deputy in 2006, initially working night shift patrol in western Travis County before moving to the Motors Unit in December 2018.

“Deputy Small’s employee development file is stacked with letters of appreciation and commendation from the community,” TCSO said in a statement released in the early hours of Saturday.

Small also recently received a unit citation for his work with the Special Response Team.

Deputy Small’s body will be escorted to the Travis County Medical Examiner’s office by TCSO deputies.