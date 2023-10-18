Editor’s note: The above video shows KXAN Live’s top morning headlines for Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023.

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A Travis County Sheriff’s Office senior deputy is accused of indecency with a child and faces a felony charge, according to court documents obtained by KXAN.

Kyle Sass, 39, is accused of indecency with a child, which is a second-degree felony, according to an affidavit. Sass has been employed with TCSO since 2006.

Sass is on administrative assignment at TCSO and had not been arrested as of noon Wednesday.

Sheriff Sally Hernandez released the following statement:

I’m deeply saddened that a Travis County Sheriff’s Office deputy is suspected of such a crime. Our agency is taking the matter seriously and the investigation is active and ongoing. The deputy has been placed on administrative assignment. Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez

This is a developing story.