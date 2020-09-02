Travis County deputies searching for missing 36-year-old woman

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Travis County deputies are searching for a missing woman who was last seen by family almost a week ago.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office says 36-year-old Sara Joy Davis left her two children with their dad at his home on Aug. 27.

Sara Joy Davis (TCSO)

Deputies say she told him she was going to visit a friend, but she never returned.

On Aug. 31, deputies say Davis missed an appointment with her kids. That’s when the family reported her missing.

Davis was last seen in the Wells Branch neighborhood along Interstate 35 in northern Travis County.

She is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall weighing around 130 pounds. Her car is a grey 2015 four-door Toyota Corolla with a Texas license plate number GCZ2961.

If anyone has information about her whereabouts, you can call the Travis County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at (512) 854-1444.