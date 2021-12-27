Travis County deputies search for Manor murder suspect

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Travis County deputies are searching for a 25-year-old man suspected of shooting and killing another man in Manor earlier this month.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office said a murder warrant was obtained on Christmas Eve for Christopher Isaiah Martinez, who is believed to be in Austin, in the death of Jose Cruz Rivera, 25. Martinez’s bond is set at $500,000.

The shooting took place the night of Dec. 14. Deputies responded to a report of a person shot in the 13500 block of James Garfield Street. Once they got there, they found Rivera shot dead, TCSO said.

Anyone with details about Martinez or where he could be should call the TCSO tip line at (512) 854-1444 or Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-TIPS.