Travis County deputies investigating after man found dead in car Sunday

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Travis County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a dead man was found in a car Sunday morning in southeast Travis County. This is TCSO’s first homicide of the year.

TCSO said around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, deputies responded to the 7900 block of Linden Road. That’s near Pearce Lane. A caller reported a car blocking a private driveway, and there was a person in the car, face down, not moving.

When deputies got there, they found out the man was dead, according to TCSO. Detectives began searching for evidence in and around the car.

The medical examiner arrived on scene, TCSO said, and the body was moved. It was determined the man was shot multiple times.

An autopsy was done Monday, and the victim was identified as Alan Sneddon, 58, of Austin.

Anyone with details about Sneddon or the shooting should call the TCSO tip line at (512) 854-1444 or Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-8477.