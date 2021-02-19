Travis County deputies investigate possible murder-suicide involving two male relatives

Two men who are relatives were found dead in Travis County Feb. 19, 2021 (KXAN/Chris Nelson)

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Travis County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent murder-suicide after two men were found dead in a neighborhood near Wells Branch Parkway.

The sheriff’s office said deputies responded at about 8:50 a.m. Friday to the 2800 block of Halite Bend. That’s in northern Travis County. When they got there, deputies found two adult men dead with gunshot wounds.

Around noon, the sheriff’s office was granted permission to search the home. Detectives are currently looking into what happened, but evidence found up to this point supports the 911 caller’s report, TCSO said.

The men that died are related, TCSO said.