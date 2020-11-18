Travis County Democratic Party headquarters vandalized

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Travis County Democratic Party chair is responding after the organization’s office was vandalized late Monday evening.

The outside walls of the 6th Street office were spray painted with red words and door windows were smashed. One of the spray-painted phrases reads, “reconstitute the communist party.”

The organization says no staff or volunteers were there when the vandalism happened, and there doesn’t appear to be damage inside the building.

Travis County Democratic Party office vandalized Nov. 16 (Photos: Liz McLeod, Coordinated Campaign Manager)

Chair Katie Naranjo put out a statement, saying Travis County Democrats have made historic gains this election.

“We are undeterred by these acts of vandalism and remain committed to continuing the organizing and community building needed to empower voters to support policies and candidates who believe in lifting people up,” Naranjo said in the statement.

She continued, saying that extremists resort to “violent behavior and destruction” when they cannot gain supporters through their policies.

“We will continue to speak truth to power in support of science, essential workers, access to healthcare, gun safety, criminal justice reform, anti-racism, and climate change,” her statement said. “TCDP calls on all political parties to denounce vandalism and elevate discourse on policy and politics.”