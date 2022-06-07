TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Travis County commissioners unanimously voted to declare this month ‘gun violence awareness month.”

The vote comes one day before a county gun violence summit is scheduled and a couple of weeks after 19 students and two teachers were shot and killed three hours from the Texas capital in Uvalde, Texas.

“Travis County is not immune from the national gun violence trend,” Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez said.

To highlight the dangers of gun violence even against law enforcement, Hernandez used an example from the weekend where she said TCSO had a suspect pull a gun out during a traffic stop. She said nobody was injured, but that multiple guns and meth were found in the vehicle after the person was arrested.

Hernandez also said burglaries of unlocked vehicles are increasing and that stolen guns are “a big part of the problem.” She didn’t provide exact data before Travis County commissioners Tuesday, but will be presenting more on the problem Wednesday when Travis County hosts its gun violence summit.

Travis County Judge Andy Brown, Travis County District Attorney José Garza and Mayor Pro Tem Alison Alter will host the summit, according to a release. Mayor Steve Adler, Travis County Attorney Delia Garzia, Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez and Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon will also be in attendance.

“I’ve got two kids, one in elementary school, one in preschool, seven and a five-year-old. When my wife and I take them to school every day, especially now, after what happened this week, it makes me sad, it makes me horrified that other parents have suffered in that way,” Brown told KXAN. “It is beyond time to act on it.”